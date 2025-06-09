INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
Russia, Ukraine complete first phase of under-25 POW exchange: Moscow
The Russian Defence Ministry announces that the first Russian soldiers under the age of 25 have been returned from Ukraine, and approximately the same number of captured soldiers from the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been handed over to Kiev.
Ukrainian POWs after a swap at an unknown location in Ukraine, in this picture released June 9, 2025. Volodymyr Zelenskyy Via Telegram/Handout / Reuters
June 9, 2025

The first phase of the prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine for those under the age of 25 has been carried out in accordance with the agreements reached in the negotiations hosted by Türkiye in Istanbul.

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Monday that the first group of Russian soldiers under the age of 25 had been returned from Ukraine, as per agreements reached through direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

In return for these captured soldiers, approximately the same number of captured soldiers from the Ukrainian Armed Forces were given to Kiev, the statement said, adding that Russian soldiers are currently on Belarusian soil and are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance.

The statement shared information that all Russian soldiers will be brought to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in the ministry's medical institutions. The ministry did not share information on the number of soldiers involved in the prisoner exchange.

Zelenskyy's statement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stated in his statement on his Telegram account that a prisoner exchange with Russia was carried out according to the agreement reached in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian soldiers were brought back to their homes as a result of the prisoner exchange, adding, "The exchange started today and will continue in several stages in the coming days."

Zelenskyy, who stated that the prisoner exchange in question was carried out in a very delicate and difficult manner and that discussions were held on the subject every day, said, "Among the people we are currently bringing back are the wounded and seriously wounded, as well as people under the age of 25."

Zelenskyy stressed that all Ukrainian prisoners should be brought back to their homes, noting: "We expect the agreements on humanitarian issues reached in the Istanbul negotiations to be fully implemented. We are doing our best to bring everyone back. We are working on this at every level."

As a result of negotiations held in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine, hosted by Türkiye on June 2, agreements were reached on the delivery of the frozen bodies of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers and the exchange of seriously wounded and sick soldiers and captured soldiers under the age of 25.

SOURCE:AA
