WORLD
2 min read
Portugal PM urges China's Xi to push Russia for Ukraine peace
After a multi-day visit to China, Montenegro will head to Japan for a state visit, as Lisbon seeks closer ties with Asia's two largest economies after years of no high-level contact.
Portugal PM urges China's Xi to push Russia for Ukraine peace
Montenegro's visit to China is the first by a Portuguese head of government in nearly a decade. / Reuters
September 9, 2025

Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use his country's close relationship with Russia to push for a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine, during a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday.

Montenegro's visit to China is the first by a Portuguese head of government in nearly a decade. It comes a week after Xi hosted a massive military parade in Beijing marking 80 years since Japan's World War Two defeat, flanked by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un in what EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has called an "autocratic alliance".

"We really count on your contribution and the close relationship that China maintains with the Russian Federation in order for us to build, as fast as possible, a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Montenegro told his host.

Hit hard by Trump administration's tariffs that have slashed Portugal's US-bound exports, Lisbon is now seeking stronger commercial ties with China, even as the European Union accuses the world's second-largest economy of flooding the region with cheap goods and enabling Russia's war economy.

Montenegro also told Xi that Portugal was grateful that investors from the $19 trillion economy had "bet ... on the Portuguese economy during one of the most critical moments for our country - the financial crisis."

Recommended

The president of Portugal's investment promotion agency, AICEP, is part of the delegation accompanying Montenegro on his visits to China and Japan.

Chinese foreign direct investment into Portugal reached a cumulative value of over 12 billion euros ($14 billion) by the end of 2024, according to AICEP, making it the Iberian nation's fourth-largest source of FDI.

Despite strong investment ties, some tensions remain, including a continued ban on Chinese equipment in Portugal's 5G network, which the new centre-right government has upheld.

Xi said that "China is willing to strengthen strategic communication with Portugal, to guarantee bilateral relations (develop) in the correct direction".

RelatedTRT World - Portugal to follow several others in recognising Palestinian statehood soon
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games