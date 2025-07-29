WORLD
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
More than 200 MPs sign a cross-party letter calling on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to recognise Palestinian statehood.
PM Starmer is under pressure from some senior members of the government to immediately recognise a Palestinian state. / Reuters
July 29, 2025

The UK will recognise the State of Palestine before the next general election in 2029, a government minister said.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said ministers want to and will recognise a Palestinian state.

Asked whether the recognition would come in this parliament, Reynolds said: "In this parliament, yes. I mean, if it delivers the breakthrough that we need."

"But don't forget, we can only do this once. If we do it in a way which is tokenistic, doesn't produce the end to this conflict, where do we go to next?" he added.

Turning to the crippling situation in Gaza, he said "the point about the airdrops is that we cannot wait — we've got to do something".

"We can all see the lapse in humanity on display."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been under pressure from some senior members of the government to immediately recognise a Palestinian state, according to reports.

Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee recently also called on the government to immediately recognise Palestinian statehood "boldly and bravely" in its preparations with allies for a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

Emily Thornberry, the committee chair, said in a statement that there is "huge frustration among many of the British public that the government has consistently acted too little, too late".

In another sign of pressure on Starmer, more than 200 MPs signed a cross-party letter calling on him to recognise Palestinian statehood.

SOURCE:AA
