The UK will recognise the State of Palestine before the next general election in 2029, a government minister said.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said ministers want to and will recognise a Palestinian state.

Asked whether the recognition would come in this parliament, Reynolds said: "In this parliament, yes. I mean, if it delivers the breakthrough that we need."

"But don't forget, we can only do this once. If we do it in a way which is tokenistic, doesn't produce the end to this conflict, where do we go to next?" he added.

Turning to the crippling situation in Gaza, he said "the point about the airdrops is that we cannot wait — we've got to do something".

"We can all see the lapse in humanity on display."