Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities have rejected the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants for two senior Taliban leaders over accusations of persecuting women and girls, calling the move “nonsense”.

“Such nonsense announcements won’t affect the strong commitment and dedication to sharia (Islamic law)” of Taliban authorities, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the Taliban government does not recognise the court.

The ICC on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani, accusing them of crimes against humanity and systemic gender-based persecution in Afghanistan since the group’s return to power.

Widespread violations