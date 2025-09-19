India's Russian oil imports fell 4.1 percent in August from a year earlier to about 1.62 million barrels per day (bpd), accounting for about a third of the nation's overall imports, tanker data has shown.

The world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer imported 4.92 million bpd of oil in total during the month, nearly 11 percent higher than in July and up 4.6 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

US President Donald Trump has accused New Delhi of financially supporting Moscow's war against Ukraine by buying Russian oil and fired a salvo of a 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods, among the highest levied on any US trading partner.

Refiners in India, however, have raised imports of US oil, buying about 187,000 barrels per day (bpd), up 19.4 percent from the previous month, the data showed.

The data also includes some crude cargoes that arrived in August but were discharged in September. It also includes some cargoes that arrived in July and were discharged in August.