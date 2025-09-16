Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato has said it would be "difficult" to impose tariffs on China and India over their continued imports of Russian oil, following Washington’s proposal for higher tariffs on countries buying oil from Moscow.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Kato said Tokyo would “fully consider what steps would be most effective” in applying pressure on Russia to end the Ukraine war, according to Kyodo News Agency.

"It is difficult to impose higher tariffs on certain countries solely for purchasing Russian oil," Kato said.

His remarks came days after Washington urged Group of Seven (G7) members to impose higher tariffs on countries buying Russian oil.

During an online meeting of G7 finance chiefs last week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged his counterparts to join Washington in imposing tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil, according to media reports.

The G7 includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US, and the European Union.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump wrote a letter addressed to NATO countries and the world.

He said he is “ready to impose major sanctions on Russia when all NATO nations have agreed, and started to do the same thing, and when all NATO nations stop buying oil from Russia.”

Trump had earlier threatened secondary sanctions on countries buying Russian oil if there was no progress made to end the war in Ukraine, which has been ongoing since 2022.