WORLD
2 min read
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato says Tokyo will 'fully consider what steps would be most effective' but notes it would be “difficult” to penalise China and India for continuing imports.
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
During an online meeting of G7 finance chiefs last week, US Treasury Secretary urged his counterparts to join Washington in imposing tariffs. / Reuters
17 hours ago

Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato has said it would be "difficult" to impose tariffs on China and India over their continued imports of Russian oil, following Washington’s proposal for higher tariffs on countries buying oil from Moscow.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Kato said Tokyo would “fully consider what steps would be most effective” in applying pressure on Russia to end the Ukraine war, according to Kyodo News Agency.

"It is difficult to impose higher tariffs on certain countries solely for purchasing Russian oil," Kato said.

His remarks came days after Washington urged Group of Seven (G7) members to impose higher tariffs on countries buying Russian oil.

During an online meeting of G7 finance chiefs last week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged his counterparts to join Washington in imposing tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil, according to media reports.

The G7 includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US, and the European Union.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump wrote a letter addressed to NATO countries and the world.

He said he is “ready to impose major sanctions on Russia when all NATO nations have agreed, and started to do the same thing, and when all NATO nations stop buying oil from Russia.”

Trump had earlier threatened secondary sanctions on countries buying Russian oil if there was no progress made to end the war in Ukraine, which has been ongoing since 2022.

Recommended

Trump has already imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods, citing its continued imports of Russian oil.

The G7 and EU previously imposed a price cap on Russian oil exports and severed most energy ties with Moscow following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

In response, Russia pivoted its oil exports to China, India, and other non-Western markets.

The 27-member bloc has pledged to phase out all Russian fossil fuel imports by 2028.

Separately, Trump’s reduced 15 percent tariff on Japanese automobiles took effect Tuesday, offering partial relief to the country’s motor industry.

In 2024, Japan exported around $41 billion worth of vehicles to the US.

The cut follows a July trade deal under which Tokyo pledged $550 billion in investments in the US and increased imports of American agricultural products.

RelatedTRT World - Here's what happened in previous Japan-US tariff talks

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City