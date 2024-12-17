In 2021, Dutch authorities stumbled upon an encrypted messaging platform during an investigation into the murder of journalist Peter de Vries, a case tied to the Moroccan mafia.

What seemed like just another communication tool soon unravelled into Matrix– not to be confused with the open-source Matrix protocol at matrix.org – a highly sophisticated service designed explicitly for organised crime.

By December 2024, Matrix was no longer the refuge its creators once promised.

French and Dutch investigators, in collaboration with Europol and other European law enforcement agencies, shut down the network after months of consistent surveillance and reading criminals’ messages in real time.

Its features and exclusivity set it apart, raising the question—what made this app such a haven for criminals?

Why criminals prefer ‘encryption’

Matrix functioned as a subscription-based encrypted app with 40 servers, offering much more than standard text-based messaging.

It first emerged as a prime tool for criminal networks with at least 8,000 users from all over Europe as an alternative to EncroChat and Sky ECC, similar platforms dismantled by law-enforcing agencies.

But why did criminals flock to Matrix in the first place?

The appeal could have been in its perceived invisibility. Traditional chat apps, no matter how secure, often remain on the radar of international task forces.

Legitimate encryption tools, while used widely by privacy-conscious citizens, frequently maintain some relationship with official oversight, at least in the form of cooperation with law enforcement under proper legal frameworks.

But platforms like Matrix attempted to break away from any oversight entirely—operating in the shadows, never acknowledging their true clientele, and continually evolving their systems to avoid detection.

"It was soon clear that the infrastructure of this platform was technically more complex than previous platforms such as Sky ECC and EncroChat," Europol explained Tuesday.

According to Dutch authorities and Europol, the app provided secure calls, voice changers, video conferencing, file-sharing options, and even a dedicated currency for subscription fees.

Subscribers could send encrypted messages, make anonymous calls, and monitor transactions while staying off the radar.

“End-to-end encryption helps people to protect their privacy but unfortunately the criminals as well,” says Serge Vaudenay, a cryptography professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL).

“Allowing strong encryption or not has always been a hot political debate and where to put the boundary has evolved back and forth a lot over time from ‘it is illegal to encrypt anything with strong means’ to ‘anyone is allowed to protect themselves by strong encryption’,” Vaudenay tells TRT World.

Matrix’s invitation-only access required an expensive subscription fee, ranging from €1,300 to €1,600 for six months, which made it more exclusive and seemingly impenetrable.