At a clinic in Sudan’s North Darfur, dozens of emaciated children lie on cots and men with bandaged wounds wait for surgery — survivors of a desperate escape from the city of Al Fasher, captured last week by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

They are among up to 10,000 people who reached the nearby town of Tawila after fleeing Al Fasher, now under RSF control following an 18-month siege. The Doctors Without Borders (MSF)-run clinic is one of the few places still providing medical care in a region on the brink of collapse.

Al Fasher, the last army-held city in Darfur, endured months of bombardment and starvation before falling. Witnesses reported mass killings after the RSF takeover, and many residents remain unaccounted for.

Fleeing on donkey carts and on foot

According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 60,000 people fled Al Fasher, though their whereabouts remain unknown. As many as 200,000 others may still be trapped inside.

Fatuma, one of the patients at the MSF clinic, recounted fleeing the city on a donkey cart with three orphaned children whose parents were killed in a drone strike.

“They made us lay the baby on the ground and took everything we had,” she said, describing how RSF soldiers stopped them on the road. She eventually reached the clinic with the surviving infant.

Abdallah, another patient awaiting surgery, said he saw “more than a thousand bodies on the road” during his escape. “People left in chaos — carrying children in wheelbarrows, on donkey carts, or on foot. Everyone was injured,” he said. Reuters could not independently verify his account.

The RSF has claimed its militants were ordered to protect civilians and said any violations would be punished. But rights groups and US officials have long accused the force of committing atrocities and ethnic cleansing in Darfur.