AFRICA
3 min read
Starving, wounded survivors from Sudan's Al Fasher recount their harrowing escapes
Survivors describe mass killings and desperate escapes on donkey carts as aid workers in Tawila warn of famine, disease and a new wave of displacement.
Starving, wounded survivors from Sudan's Al Fasher recount their harrowing escapes
Aid groups say that Sudan’s war, now in its third year, has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters. / AA
November 4, 2025

At a clinic in Sudan’s North Darfur, dozens of emaciated children lie on cots and men with bandaged wounds wait for surgery — survivors of a desperate escape from the city of Al Fasher, captured last week by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

They are among up to 10,000 people who reached the nearby town of Tawila after fleeing Al Fasher, now under RSF control following an 18-month siege. The Doctors Without Borders (MSF)-run clinic is one of the few places still providing medical care in a region on the brink of collapse.

Al Fasher, the last army-held city in Darfur, endured months of bombardment and starvation before falling. Witnesses reported mass killings after the RSF takeover, and many residents remain unaccounted for.

RelatedTRT World - Bodies pile up inside homes in Sudan's North Kordofan as RSF blocks burials

Fleeing on donkey carts and on foot

According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 60,000 people fled Al Fasher, though their whereabouts remain unknown. As many as 200,000 others may still be trapped inside.

Fatuma, one of the patients at the MSF clinic, recounted fleeing the city on a donkey cart with three orphaned children whose parents were killed in a drone strike.

“They made us lay the baby on the ground and took everything we had,” she said, describing how RSF soldiers stopped them on the road. She eventually reached the clinic with the surviving infant.

Abdallah, another patient awaiting surgery, said he saw “more than a thousand bodies on the road” during his escape. “People left in chaos — carrying children in wheelbarrows, on donkey carts, or on foot. Everyone was injured,” he said. Reuters could not independently verify his account.

The RSF has claimed its militants were ordered to protect civilians and said any violations would be punished. But rights groups and US officials have long accused the force of committing atrocities and ethnic cleansing in Darfur.

RECOMMENDED

'People are arriving extremely emaciated'

MSF officials in Tawila say all children screened were malnourished, with 170 arriving unaccompanied. “People are arriving extremely emaciated,” said Sylvain Penicaud, MSF’s project coordinator.

A global hunger monitor found that Al Fasher was already in famine before its fall, conditions expected to persist into early 2026.

MSF teams have treated nearly 1,000 trauma cases from road attacks and inside Al Fasher itself, said medical worker Mouna Hanebali. 

“The city’s last hospital was under constant attack and deprived of antibiotics and gauze,” she added. “We’re seeing infected wounds and unstable fractures that need repeat surgeries.”

Cholera fears as survivors arrive

While MSF’s medical supplies in Tawila remain adequate, the agency warned of worsening sanitation and limited access to clean water. The town was hit by a cholera outbreak during the rainy season, and a new case was confirmed on Sunday.

Penicaud said it was unclear if the case marked a new outbreak. “We’re still assessing, but the conditions are dire,” he said.

With famine deepening, tens of thousands missing, and entire families torn apart, aid groups say Sudan’s war — now in its third year — has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case