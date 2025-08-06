Türkiye's disinflation process is continuing in a determined manner that will bring inflation into single digits in two years, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said, adding the government would not allow the process to be derailed.

Simsek said he expected inflation to remain within the range of the central bank's year-end forecast of 19 percent to 29 percent, and that it would fall below 20 percent next year, and to single digits in 2027.

"We maintain our year-end inflation forecast; the necessary conditions for disinflation are largely in place," he said in an interview in his office.

"Disinflation is progressing along our projected path. What matters to us is that this improvement is lasting and stable," he added.

Official data on Monday showed consumer price inflation slowed to 33.5 percent in July, having peaked at 75 percent in May last year.

Last month, the central bank cut its policy rate by 300 basis points to 43 percent, as markets calmed and disinflation continued.

Simsek said co-ordination of monetary, fiscal, income and supply-side policies would help Türkiye achieve its goals.

"Monetary policy provides strong support to disinflation through the channels of demand, the exchange rate, and expectations, while increased coordination with fiscal policy reinforces this effort," he said.