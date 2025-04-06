WORLD
2 min read
Around 42,000 bodies went unclaimed in Japan in 2023, report reveals
Projections estimate that 23.3 million of the 52.6 million households will be single-person households by 2050.
Around 42,000 bodies went unclaimed in Japan in 2023, report reveals
Nearly 42,000 bodies unclaimed in Japan in 2023 / AP
April 6, 2025

Nearly 42,000 bodies went unclaimed in Japan during the 2023 calendar year, amid a rise in the number of elderly people who live alone, according to a government report.

The bodies were subsequently cremated or buried by local authorities, according to the first-of-its-kind study, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported on Sunday.

The 41,969 bodies, identified and unidentified, made up 2.7 percent of deaths in 2023.

The study, commissioned by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, showed that most municipalities did not have an established protocol for handling bodies, including how long they should be kept before cremation.

It comes amid concerns that relatives may try to claim bodies after they have been cremated.

Recommended

The graveyards and burials law and other regulations stipulate that if no claimant is found, the municipal government of the place of death will cremate the body.

The survey on how municipalities across the country handle unclaimed bodies and remains, the first of its kind, found that only 11.3 percent of local governments had a manual for managing unclaimed bodies and remains.

According to forecasts by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, about 23.3 million out of 52.6 million households, or 44.3 percent, will be single-person households by 2050.

Explore
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi