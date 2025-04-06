Nearly 42,000 bodies went unclaimed in Japan during the 2023 calendar year, amid a rise in the number of elderly people who live alone, according to a government report.

The bodies were subsequently cremated or buried by local authorities, according to the first-of-its-kind study, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported on Sunday.

The 41,969 bodies, identified and unidentified, made up 2.7 percent of deaths in 2023.

The study, commissioned by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, showed that most municipalities did not have an established protocol for handling bodies, including how long they should be kept before cremation.

It comes amid concerns that relatives may try to claim bodies after they have been cremated.