French President Emmanuel Macron has said that they are ready to respond if Israel imposes sanctions on France over its recognition of the state of Palestine.

"If it were to happen, we would respond; we would be ready. We are ready for everything. But I believe that in this moment, we must choose a path of peace and a path of friendship," Macron told broadcaster BFM TV on Tuesday.

On US President Donald Trump's statements on wanting peace and his push for a Nobel Peace Prize for resolving conflicts, Macron said pointedly: "The Nobel Peace Prize is only possible if you stop this conflict. And so pressure must be put on the Israeli government to stop the conflict in Gaza.”

All that is needed is "political will,” he said.

Asked about possible Israeli sanctions on France over its recent recognition of the state of Palestine, he said France has planned for "every possible option".

"If the war also continues in Gaza City, if the armies continue today to push forward and kill civilians, we cannot remain passive," Macron also said, underlining that US pressure on Israel would also be "key."

Perpetual war