At the vibrant fourth edition of the annual NEXT 2025 organised by TRT World Forum in Istanbul on Saturday, a quiet but powerful voice pierced through — that of Lina Abojaradeh, a Palestinian artist, poet, and activist whose art speaks the language of resistance, resilience, and radical empathy.

“For the past 15 years,” Abojaradeh tells TRT World, “I've been using art as a form of resistance in order to tell the story of myself as a Palestinian — and the struggle of all oppressed people around the world.”

Abojaradeh’s work spans poetry, murals, comics, and other multimedia forms that transcend barriers of language and geography to reach people at a deeply emotional level.

The legacy of resistance in poetry and paint

Citing a prophetic tradition, Abojaradeh draws a historical line between her work and the spiritual legacy of defiant art. “I believe that the greatest person was Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), and he said ‘ahjuhum’ (اهْجُهُمْ) to [his companion] Hassan bin Thabit — which meant fight them with your poetry.”

Bin Thabit was a master Arab poet best known for poems in defence of the Prophet.

She continues, “A picture speaks a thousand words. This is part of our legacy — to use words and artwork in order to fight oppression.”

In an age overwhelmed with headlines and statistics, Abojaradeh believes that art uniquely compels people to pause. “When you use a piece of painting or an artistic process in a way that evokes empathy, I think it hits harder than if you simply hear a death toll or see a headline on the news,” she explains.

“Art gives us a space to stop. To feel. To recognise the humanity in the people suffering.”

Born with a purpose: A Palestinian identity

Her identity is at the heart of her journey. “I think it’s a privilege to be born Palestinian,” she says firmly, “because not only does it give me that strength and that smooth [conviction], but it allows me to see the world through an empathetic worldview.”

That empathy, she says, extends to other Indigenous and oppressed people. “Other indigenous people around the world are suffering just like Palestinians — under the same systems of oppression, under the same white supremacy. It made me aware, it made me in touch with global suffering — and how I can help alleviate that.”

When asked about hope in the midst of continued violence and displacement in Palestine, Abojaradeh offers a perspective grounded in historical continuity. “Some people are very limited in thinking this conflict started on October 7th, or even in 1948,” she notes. “This has been 100 years of Western colonialism — first British, then Zionist. What has kept us standing here today and speaking about Palestine is the work of artists in really keeping this cause alive.”