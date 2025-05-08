As tensions flare once again between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan, the spotlight has turned to the role of multilateral regional forums like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in conflict mediation.

The SCO is the only functioning multilateral platform that includes both countries—alongside major regional powers like China and Russia.

While the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) remains effectively paralysed, precisely due to the disagreements between India and Pakistan, analysts and diplomats are assessing whether the SCO can step up as a forum for de-escalation.

Former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Djoomart Otorbaev, in an exclusive interview, expressed cautious optimism that the SCO could evolve into a credible platform for dialogue and de-escalation — provided it strengthens its diplomatic mechanisms.

“I definitely think that SCO member countries are already in active dialogue with both partners – India and Pakistan,” Otorbaev told TRT World over a phone call from Bishkek.

“However, the matter of the debate and discussion is quite sensitive, so probably things are moving along diplomatic lines without exposure to open sources. And I believe that this diplomatic approach will bring some results,” he said.

India and Pakistan were inducted as full members of the SCO in 2017, in a rare moment of optimism for regional cooperation. Their simultaneous inclusion was widely seen as a symbolic gesture of shared commitment to multilateralism and conflict resolution within the Eurasian bloc.

Although the organisation primarily focuses on security cooperation, counterterrorism, and economic collaboration among Eurasian countries, the current crisis marks one of the first major military tensions between two member states since their accession.

“This conflict clearly shows that specific mechanisms should be created and polished in order to have in place [a] mechanism on how to resolve such difficult situations,” Otorbaev noted, urging the SCO to develop institutional capacity for conflict resolution among members.

The SCO currently includes 10 member states: China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus. In addition, it has two observer states—Afghanistan and Mongolia—and 14 dialogue partners: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Cambodia, Egypt, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates.

Related TRT Global - Xi heads to Moscow for Victory Day, signalling stronger ties with Putin

Russia and China’s role crucial

Commenting on the simultaneous diplomatic engagements of Russia and China — both founding members of the SCO and permanent members of the UN Security Council — Otorbaev highlighted the importance of their influence.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for the start of a four-day visit during which he will attend Russia’s military parade commemorating the anniversary of the end of World War II, known in Russia as Victory Day.

Xi's visit comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Both Russia and China have called for both countries to show restraint.

During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi emphasised that the deepening ties between China and Russia have brought "positive energy" to a world in turmoil.

Otorbaev suggested that during Xi’s meeting with Putin in Moscow, “the issue of tensions between the two SCO members [India and Pakistan] was almost certainly discussed.”

He also pointed out that China and Russia possess “many different mechanisms on how to cooperate and solve difficult situations,” adding that they could play an important role in defusing tensions between the two South Asian neighbours.

Referencing the recent BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in Brazil, Otorbaev cited the joint support for India and Brazil to become permanent members of the UN Security Council — including backing from China — as an example of constructive multilateral diplomacy.