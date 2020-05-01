Fast News

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes off his protective face mask as he speaks to media on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, May 1, 2020. (Reuters)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday announced preparations towards extending the national state of emergency by around one month, due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Abe said a final decision will be made on Monday, May 4th.

Japan declared a month-long state of emergency on April 7 in Tokyo and six other urban areas, and requested residents to stay at home. That measure was later expanded to cover the entire country.

Requests for non-essential business closures were also issued in Tokyo and several other prefectures.

Local governors in hard-hit areas and medical experts concerned about the collapse of the medical systems have called for a month-long extension.

Japan has 14,281 cases of Covid-19 with 432 deaths, according to the Japanese Health Ministry.

Source: AP