The February 1 coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's government has brought hundreds of thousands into the streets to confront the generals, who have responded with a brutal crackdown that has left at least 200 dead.

Protesters cover behind a makeshift barricade facing police in Hlaing Township, Yangon, Myanmar on March 17, 2021, in this still image from a social media video obtained by Reuters. (Reuters)

Roads out of Myanmar's biggest city have been choked with people fleeing the junta's deadly crackdown on anti-coup dissent, as authorities in neighbouring Thailand said they were preparing for an influx of refugees.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, triggering a mass uprising that security forces have sought to crush with a campaign of violence and fear.

Scores dead

More than 220 people have been confirmed killed and 2,000 detained, according to a local monitoring group.

The junta this week imposed martial law over six townships in Yangon, the nation's former capital and commercial hub, effectively putting nearly two million people under direct control of military commanders.

#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar One of the popular sportswear shops M21 in #Yangon was set on fire by armed security forces this morning — neighbors



It's a heartbeat for the sports lovers in #Myanmar.



Before After pic.twitter.com/N60Fz7hiMG — Cape Diamond (@cape_diamond) March 19, 2021

'No longer feel safe'

On Friday, local media showed traffic clogging up a main highway going north out of Yangon, reporting that people were fleeing the city for rural areas.

"I no longer feel safe and secure anymore, some nights I am not able to sleep," a resident near one of the districts where security forces have killed protesters this week told AFP.

"I am very worried that the worst will happen next because where I live... is very intense, with security forces taking people from the streets."

Engineers protest in Mandalay



March 19, 2021

Engineers protested in Mandalay on Friday, despite heavy crackdowns by Myanmar’s regime. On Thursday night a man was shot dead by the junta's security forces in #Mandalay's Maha Aung Myay Township.

#WhatIsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/clsUP7KGut — The Irrawaddy (Eng) (@IrrawaddyNews) March 19, 2021

'Too distressing to stay'

The women said she had bought bus tickets for her home state in Myanmar's west and would leave in a couple days.

A 29-year-old man who works as a goldsmith in Yangon told AFP by phone he had left the city this week because of the continuous crackdowns.

"It was too distressing to stay," he told AFP. "After arriving here in my home, I feel much more relieved and safe."

Across the Myanmar border in Thailand's Tak province, authorities said they were preparing shelters for an influx of potential refugees.

"If many Myanmar people flow across the border because of an urgent case, we have prepared the measures... to receive them," said provincial governor Pongrat Piromrat.

He said Tak province would be able to support about 30,000 to 50,000 people.

About 90,000 refugees from Myanmar already live along the porous border, fleeing decades of civil war between the military and ethnic armed groups.

