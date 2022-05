Fast News

Deputy minister for disaster management Sharafuddin Muslim said the latest deluges wracked the provinces of Faryab and Parwan, as well as various other regions of Afghanistan.

Scores of Afghans die every year in torrential downpours, particularly in impoverished rural areas where poorly built homes are at risk of collapse. (AFP Archive)

Flash floods and storms have killed at least 18 people after ravaging several provinces of Afghanistan over the past five days.

Deputy minister for disaster management Sharafuddin Muslim said on Wednesday the latest deluges wracked the provinces of Faryab and Parwan, as well as various other regions.

In a video statement, Muslim said "18 to 20 people have been killed across 10 provinces" and that more than 100 houses were also destroyed.

Two people remain missing while 30 others have been injured.

Relief teams have been despatched to the affected areas with tents and food, and the authorities are distributing cash to families of those killed, he said.

READ MORE: UN warns US asset freezes worsen Afghan women's suffering

Struck by disaster

Since the Taliban stormed back to power in August last year, foreign-funded aid and disaster relief schemes have dramatically fallen off.

Western nations are wary that any assistance could be commandeered by Kabul's new rulers, consolidating their grip on government.

Rescue efforts have therefore fallen to the Taliban themselves.

This year's flooding came as the country observed Eid al Fitr holidays after the fasting month of Ramadan ended on Saturday in Afghanistan.

During the last two weeks of Ramadan, Afghanistan witnessed several deadly bombings primarily targeting the minority Shia and Sufi communities.

The Daesh terror group claimed many of those attacks.

READ MORE: As the West looks to Ukraine, Daesh-K continues to threaten Afghanistan

Source: TRTWorld and agencies