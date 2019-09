Police in central China say an attacker killed eight students and injured two others at an elementary school on the first day of the new semester. The motive for the attack is unclear.

Security guards stand at a school entrance gate in Shanghai, China on June 28, 2018. (AP)

At least eight schoolchildren have died and two others were injured in a "school-related criminal case" in central China, with a 40-year-old suspect arrested, local authorities said on Tuesday, the latest attack targeting an educational institution in the country.

The attack occurred around 8 am Monday in Chaoyangpo village of Enshi city in Hubei province, Enshi police said in a statement.

The man was detained by police on the spot following Monday's incident in Chaoyangpo Village in Hubei province, according to a statement on the website of the government of Enshi city.

The local government is making "every effort" to organise the rehabilitation and treatment for the wounded, including psychological counselling, the statement said.

The suspect is a 40-year-old man surnamed Yu, who is in custody and being investigated.

According to the Guangzhou-based Southern Weekly, which cited staff from Hubei prison, the suspect was released last June after serving his sentence for attempted murder.

The motive for the attack was unclear.

Knife attacks

Officials did not say how the students were killed, but schools have been hit by a number of knife attacks in China in recent years, forcing authorities to step up security.

A knife-wielding man killed two people and injured two others at a primary school in central Hunan province in April.

The wounded were students but the age of the dead was not disclosed at the time.

In October last year, a woman attacked and injured 14 children with a knife at a kindergarten in China's southwestern Sichuan province.

In April 2018, a man killed nine middle school students as they were returning home in one of the country's deadliest knife attacks in recent years.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies