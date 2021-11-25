Fast News

Entry into Malaysia, where the Palestinian cause enjoys widespread support, on an Israeli passport is forbidden.

Muslim-majority Malaysia has rejected entry visas for Israeli players to participate in a major squash tournament next month

The revelation was made by the World Squash Federation (WSF) on Thursday, pointing out that it had "been made aware that, at present, the Malaysian authorities have not accepted yet to provide visas for the Israel squash team".

The WSF added it is in contact with Malaysia's squash body and hoped that "a fair and practical solution can be achieved".

The Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia, the country's squash organisation, declined to comment.

The World Team Championship for men is due to take place in Kuala Lumpur from Dec 7-12, with 26 squads participating.

Israeli anger

The Israel Squash Association said it plans to turn to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland if the WSF cannot resolve the issue.

"It's a shame that they are mixing sports with politics," association chairman Aviv Bushinsky told AFP.

The tournament was earlier this year moved to Malaysia from New Zealand because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

Malaysia, where the Palestinian cause enjoys widespread support, has no diplomatic relations with Israel.

About 60 percent of the Malaysian population are ethnic Malay Muslims, and entry into the country on an Israeli passport is forbidden.

