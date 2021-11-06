Fast News

The Supreme Court of British Columbia has ruled that Edward Rogers is the legitimate chair of Rogers Communications Inc. after a feud among the family members.

Edward Rogers is now in control of Rogers Communication Inc. following a court ruling. (Reuters)

Rogers Communications Inc has reinstated ousted Chairman Edward Rogers after a court backed his petition to constitute a new board, drawing curtains on a rare public battle for the control of a Canadian company even as the family feud showed no signs of ending.

The Supreme Court of British Columbia ruled in favour of Edward Rogers on Friday, handing a big victory to the late founder's son in a dispute that pitted him against his mother and sisters and had weighed on the stock.

The rare public fight in the Canadian corporate world was sparked over the question of who should lead the company, and some analysts have raised concerns the dispute could potentially impact Rogers' $16.1 billion (C$20 billion) bid for rival Shaw Communications.

Joe Natalie row

Soon after the ruling however, Edward Rogers said that he supported CEO Joe Natale, though the entire conflict was sparked after he tried and failed to remove Natale as chief executive, saying at the time he had lost confidence in Natale's ability to lead the combined entity after the Shaw deal.

"Much has been written about Rogers CEO Joe Natale and his future," Edward Rogers said in a statement after Friday's ruling. "Mr. Natale remains CEO and a director of Rogers Communications and has the Board's support."

He said the focus must now return to closing the Shaw deal, the company's biggest M&A.

In a short statement, Rogers Communications noted the court's decision and accepted Edward Rogers as the chair, and said Natale remained as CEO.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies