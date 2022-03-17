Fast News

Russian troops remain stalled outside Kiev and rain fire on other Ukrainian cities even as the two sides project optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting continuing on the 22nd day.

Satellite image shows Mariupol Drama Theatre before bombing, as a word "children" in Russian is written in large white letters on the pavement, in front of and behind the building, in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Reuters)

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Ukraine: Russia bombed theatre sheltering 'more than 1,000' civilians



Ukraine has claimed that Russia had destroyed a theatre harbouring more than a thousand people in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, with the toll as yet unknown.

Officials posted images that appeared to show the once gleaming whitewashed three-storey theatre hollowed out and ablaze, with bricks and scaffolding piled high.

"The invaders destroyed the Drama Theatre. A place where more than a thousand people found refuge. We will never forgive this," the Mariupol City Council said in a Telegram post.

Ukraine's military says it targeted Kherson airbase



Ukrainian military forces have dealt a punishing blow to the airport in Kherson, which Russian troops had seized early in the war, the General Staff said. It said the Russians were trying to remove any surviving military equipment.

Satellite photos taken by Planet Labs PBC and analysed by The Associated Press show helicopters and vehicles on fire at the airbase.

Russia seized the southern port city without a fight in the first days of the offensive. Control over Kherson allows Russia to restore freshwater supplies to Crimea; Ukraine cut off the water after Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014.

Covering the Russia-Ukraine conflict is becoming increasingly dangerous for journalists.



Panama: Three ships hit in Black Sea since start of Ukraine assualt

Three Panamanian-flagged ships have been hit by Russian missiles in the Black Sea since Russia's offensive in Ukraine last month, Panama's Maritime Authority said.

One ship sank, the maritime authority said in a statement, but there were no casualties reported.

Russia accuses Ukraine of preparing to use chemical weapons



Ukraine's security service plans to carry out a chemical attack on civilians and then blame it on Russia, Russia's Defence Ministry has said.

"We know for sure that with the support of Western countries, the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) is preparing a provocation with the use of toxic substances against civilians.

"The purpose of the provocation is to accuse Russia of using chemical weapons against the population of Ukraine," ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said at a daily briefing in Moscow.

