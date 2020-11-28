Fast News

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon tells supporters she has "never been more certain" of achieving independence, arguing for a second referendum on Scottish independence.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the prospect of a break between Scotland and the rest of the UK has never been closer, with Britain's final departure from EU trading arrangements set to precede key Scottish elections in the months ahead.

The head of Scotland's devolved government and the leader of the pro-independence SNP told supporters at the party's virtual conference on Saturday that she has "never been more certain" of achieving independence.

"Independence is in clear sight – and with the unity of purpose, humility, and hard work I have never been so certain that we will deliver it," she said.

Sturgeon and the SNP have argued for a second referendum on Scottish independence since the party's overwhelming victory among Scottish seats in Britain's 2019 general election.

Now she hopes that a further resounding win in May elections to the Edinburgh parliament will hand her party a mandate for a second bid to quit the UK.

Public favours departure

Opinion polls in recent months have shown that a majority of public opinion in Scotland now supports independence.

The country chose to remain part of the four-nation United Kingdom in a 2014 referendum on the issue.

But Scots later voted by a thumping majority in 2016 to remain in the European Union, a referendum the Leave side won by a narrow margin when taking the rest of Britain into account.

Since then, "we have won a landslide victory in a UK general election and support for independence has risen, it has become the sustained and majority view in public opinion this year," said Sturgeon.

"Who should be taking the decisions that shape our futures? We know that it is the people who live here, wherever they come from, who can best harness Scotland's immense human and natural resources.

"Let us reach out to all Scotland like never before," she added.

Sturgeon urged her party to "demonstrate... that Scotland is ready to take our place in the global family of independent nations," saying it was "now a nation on the brink of making history."

Johnson rejects another referendum

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly rebuffed calls for another referendum, saying that the 2014 vote settled the question for a generation.

Earlier this month, Scottish independence campaigners seized on comments by the prime minister in which he said the creation of a devolved parliament in Edinburgh had been "a disaster".

In response, Sturgeon said the only way to protect the parliament was "with independence".

On Thursday, she said a referendum could be held "in the earlier part" of the next parliamentary session.

"The people of Scotland have the right to choose their future. Let's now focus all our efforts on making sure we bring about that better country they and future generations deserve," Sturgeon said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies