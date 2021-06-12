Fast News

Coronavirus has killed more than 3.8 million people and infected over 176 million globally. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for June 12:

Boxes of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine made by its Janssen pharmaceutical division, are placed into a refrigerator at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York on March 3, 2021. (AP)

Saturday, June 12

Brazil looks at extending expiry date of J&J vaccines

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa has met with representatives of Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen to discuss extending the expiry date of a batch of 3 million doses of its vaccine bought by the South American nation.

The batch of vaccines expires on June 27.

Janssen is proposing extending the expiry to four-and-a-half months from three at present, as approved on Thursday by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Anvisa said in a statement.

The health regulator is expected to follow the FDA's approval. A decision will come next week, Anvisa said.

The vaccines are the first batch of Janssen's single shot that Brazil hopes to receive to speed up its slow vaccination program. The country is facing the third-deadliest coronavirus outbreak outside of the United States.

Brazil signed a deal with Janssen to receive 38 million doses for delivery in the last quarter of this year, but Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced on Thursday that a first batch would arrive earlier. He did not say when.

California to lift most of state’s virus rules

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that will lift most of the state’s coronavirus rules.

The order Newsom signed on Friday takes effect on Tuesday. It will end the state’s stay-at-home order and its various amendments.

Starting on Tuesday, there will be no capacity limits or physical distancing requirements for businesses. Fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most places.

Newsom said he will not end the statewide declaration of emergency. That ensures the governor has the power to alter or suspend state laws in the future.

That has angered Republican lawmakers who say the declaration is unnecessary.

Argentina issues emergency approval to China's single-dose Cansino vaccine

Argentina has approved the emergency use of the single-dose vaccine developed by Cansino Biologics Inc, aiming to bolster its portfolio of the critical jabs as the country faces a harsh second wave of the disease, further complicating its recovery from a lengthy recession.

The health ministry said in a statement that Argentina had signed an agreement for the delivery of 5.4 million doses of the vaccine, adding delivery would "advance depending on their availability."

At present, Argentina with a population 45 million, is reporting the third highest number of new infections each day behind India and Brazil, according to Reuters data, and has registered a total of almost 85,000 deaths from the disease and 4.1 million cases.

Using a combination of the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine, the vaccine by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm and another developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, it has so far inoculated 12.6 million people with at least one dose and 3.2 million people with two, with the pace picking up in recent months as vaccine delivery has accelerated.

US administers 306.5 mln doses of vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 306,509,795 doses of vaccines and distributed 373,413,945 doses in the country as of Friday morning, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

Those figures were up from the 305,687,618 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 10 out of 372,830,865 doses delivered.

The agency said 172,758,350 people had received at least one dose, while 142,095,530 people were fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 am ET on Friday.

Brazil reports 85,149 new cases and 2,216 deaths

Brazil has had 85,149 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, and 2,216 deaths, the Health Ministry has said.

The South American country has registered 17,296,118 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 484,235, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Novavax says vaccine candidate shows immune response against Beta variant

Novavax Inc has said its vaccine candidate showed immune response and protection against the SARS-CoV-2 Beta variant, which was originally identified in South Africa, in three animal and human studies.

