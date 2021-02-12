Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.3 million people and infected more than 108 million globally. Here are the developments for February 12:

A woman is vaccinated in the Nossa Senhora Livramento community on the banks of the Rio Negro near Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil. (AFP)

Friday, February 12, 2021

Brazil’s virus surge in Manaus linked to new variant

A new coronavirus variant identified in the Brazilian Amazon is hammering the jungle city of Manaus with a devastating second wave of infections, Brazil's Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello announced.

He said that early analysis is being on the new variant, which may be three times more contagious.

He also told a Senate hearing that Brazil would vaccinate half its eligible population by June and the rest by the end of the year — an ambitious target as the country has barely guaranteed doses for half the population.

The Butantan institute in Sao Paulo, which has partnered with Sinovac to test and produce the Chinese vaccine, said in a statement that it had begun studies regarding the Manaus variant but would not have a conclusion for two weeks.

The Fiocruz biomedical center in Rio de Janeiro, which has partnered with AstraZeneca to fill and finish doses of its vaccine developed with Oxford University, said it is studying its efficacy against the Amazon variant, sent samples to Oxford and is awaiting results.

Australian city Melbourne begins 3rd lockdown due to cluster

Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, will begin its third lockdown due to a rapidly spreading cluster centered on hotel quarantine.

The five-day lockdown will be enforced across Victoria state to prevent the virus spreading from the state capital, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said.

The Australian Open tennis tournament will be allowed to continue but without spectators, he said.

Only international flights that were already in the air when the lockdown was announced will be allowed to land at Melbourne Airport. Schools and many businesses will be closed.

Los Angeles forced to suspend vaccine centers over dire shortage

Facing a severe vaccine shortage, Los Angeles moved to temporarily close five major inoculation centers including its giant Dodger Stadium site Thursday, even as California this week topped the nation's pandemic death toll.

"We're vaccinating people faster than new vials are arriving here in Los Angeles, and I'm very concerned right now," said Mayor Eric Garcetti, slamming the vaccine supply as "uneven... unpredictable and too often inequitable."

Los Angeles received only 16,000 doses of vaccine this week, Garcetti said, despite having administered just over 13,000 doses per day in recent weeks.

The city has so far delivered 293,000 shots among its 4 million residents.

First injections of the Moderna vaccine will run out Thursday evening, the mayor added, with sites including the Dodgers baseball stadium -- one of the nation's largest such operations -- not expected to reopen until Tuesday earliest.

Until then, inoculation services in surrounding Los Angeles county will be restricted to second shots.

So far, only health workers, nursing home residents, and residents over 65 are eligible to receive the vaccine in the county.

Pandemic woes seen swelling global ranks of child soldiers

More children could be pushed into joining armed groups in conflict zones as families face increasing poverty due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a top UN official warns.

The exact number of child soldiers is unknown, but in 2019 alone about 7,740 children - some as young as six - were recruited and used as fighters or in other roles by mostly non-state armed groups, according to United Nations data.

Speaking on International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers - or Red Hand Day - the UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba said that number was likely to rise as a result of coronavirus-related hardship.

Venezuelan government and opposition discuss vaccine financing

Venezuelan government officials and opposition leaders have met to discuss buying coronavirus vaccines through the COVAX program using cash frozen in the US by economic sanctions.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido last week said that Venezuelan funds controlled by the US Treasury Department could be used to pay for vaccines. The cash-strapped government of President Nicolas Maduro has signed up for COVAX, co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) to provide vaccines globally, but has not made the associated payments.

The meeting marks a step forward in what will likely be a long process requiring that US authorities approve the use of the funds, as well as the completion of a vaccination roll-out plan for crisis-stricken Venezuela.

Germany's virus cases rise by 9,860

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 9,860 to 2,320,093.

The reported death toll rose by 556 to 64,191, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

First vaccines arrive in Japan from Pfizer

The first batch of Pfizer's vaccine arrived in Japan with official approval for the shots expected within days as the country races to control a third wave of infections ahead of the Olympic Games.

A government health panel is due to deliberate on the vaccine later on Friday, when it is expected to green-light the shots for formal approval. Kyodo News reported that approval would come on Sunday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said vaccinations would begin from the middle of next week, starting with health workers, and the government hopes to have secured enough supplies for the whole populace by mid-year.

US acquires 200M more vaccine doses

President Joe Biden has said that the US had signed deals to acquire 200 million more vaccine doses as officials look to immunize the vast majority of the population by July.

The deals with Pfizer and Moderna, which the administration had announced it was seeking last month, increase the country's total vaccine supply by fifty percent, to 600 million doses.

Both vaccines currently authorised for emergency use in the US require two shots.

The US immunisation campaign got off to a shaky start in December but has since improved: 46.4 million shots have now reached arms, and at least 34.7 million people have received one or more doses, roughly 10 percent of the population.

The vaccine drive entered a new phase on Thursday as 6,500 pharmacies began scheduling shots, but a wave of optimism brought about by falling cases could soon be tested by dangerous variants.

A million doses were being shipped to drugstores and supermarket pharmacies nationwide, with chains announcing they would begin administering the first shots on Friday.

The pharmacy program will eventually expand to 40,000 outlets, while the federal government has also used emergency legislation to ramp up vaccine production, opened mass vaccine sites in stadiums, and has begun a separate program to reach underserved communities.

Anthony Fauci, the president's chief advisor on the pandemic, told NBC that by April, vaccines would start being available to anyone who wanted them.

Brazil reports 54,742 new cases

Brazil has recorded 54,742 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, along with 1,351 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 9.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to over 236,000, according to ministry data.

Mexico's death toll rises to 171,234

Mexico's health ministry has reported 1,474 new confirmed deaths, bringing its total to 171,234.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than reported levels.

China reports 12 new cases

China has reported 12 new mainland cases for February 11, official data showed, up from two cases a day earlier but there were no new locally transmitted infections as the Lunar New Year holiday began.

All of the new cases were imported infections, the National Health Commission said in a statement. New asymptomatic infections, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to eight from 16 a day earlier.

China saw a major resurgence of the disease in January, when a cluster emerged in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing.

The disease spread to northeastern Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces in the country's worst outbreak since March 2020, prompting an aggressive package of measures including lockdowns in the worst-hit areas to curb the spread of the virus.

Friday's data adds to evidence that China was able to effectively stamp out the latest wave of infections and avoid another full-blown crisis.

The total number of confirmed mainland cases stands at 89,748. The death toll is unchanged at 4,636.

Czech lawmakers reject government request to extend state of emergency

The Czech lower house of parliament has rejected the government's request to extend a state of emergency underpinning pandemic measures beyond February 14.

The minority government said the decision would mean the end of nationwide limits on movement, including a night-time curfew, the lifting of a ban on public gatherings, and a reopening of retail stores.

Some other measures may still be extended under different legislation.

South Africa secures millions of Pfizer, J&J vaccine doses

South Africa has secured millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines to fight the highly infectious variant that is dominant in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

During an annual state of the nation address, Ramaphosa said South Africa has secured 9 million doses of the J&J vaccine, of which 500,000 would arrive over the next four weeks so authorities could start vaccinating health workers.

Another 20 million Pfizer doses were also on their way, he said.

In addition, the World Health organisation-backed COVAX facility would provide 12 million vaccine doses, Ramaphosa said.

South Africa has been hit doubly hard by a second wave of Covid-19, driven by a new coronavirus variant first discovered in the Eastern Cape, called 501Y.V2 and believed to be 50 percent more contagious than earlier versions of the coronavirus.

Nearly 1.5 million people have been infected since the pandemic began and more than 47,000 have been killed, and Ramaphosa said the economy had shrunk by 6%, while joblessness had soared to new records.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies