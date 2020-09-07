Fast News

Global coronavirus pandemic has killed over 887,000 people and infected more than 27 million. Here're the coronavirus-related developments for September 7:

Medical workers take care of patients suffering from Covid-19 at the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital ICU in New Delhi, India, September 5, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, September 7, 2020

India overtakes Brazil as second-worst hit country

India's coronavirus infections have surged past 4.2 million as it overtakes Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of cases.

With 4,204,613 infections, India is nearly 70,000 cases ahead of Brazil, which will post its most recent numbers later.

India, with a daily record 90,802 cases, also has the fastest-growing caseload. The United States, with more than 6 million cases, remains the worst-affected country.

Deaths in India have been relatively low so far, but it has posted more than 1,000 deaths for each of the last five days.

India's health ministry said 1,016 people died of Covid-19, taking total mortalities to 71,642.

South Korea sees drop in daily virus cases

South Korea reported 119 more cases of the coronavirus, its lowest daily jump in more than three weeks amid a downward trend in new cases.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the additional figures took the country’s total to 21,296 with 336 deaths.

It’s the fifth straight day the country’s daily jump has stayed under 200. The 119 additional cases are the lowest in kind since mid-August.

South Korea’s caseload had risen since early last month, with many associated with churches, restaurants and schools and an anti-government street rally in the greater Seoul area.

In late August, South Korea’s daily jump once marked over 400.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 250,799

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 814 to 250,799, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

With no new deaths reported, the death toll stayed at 9,325, the tally showed.

Honduran finance minister tests positive

Honduran Finance Minister Marco Midence said he has tested positive for coronavirus, only weeks after stepping into the post.

Midence, 35, said on Twitter, "Today I found out that I've tested positive for #covid 19".

Midence, appointed finance minister on August 20, said his symptoms are "mild" and that he will remain isolated at home and work from there.

"I will continue to execute the projects and actions under my responsibility," he said.

Brazil reports 14,521 coronavirus cases

Brazil recorded 14,521 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 447 deaths from the disease.

Brazil has registered 4.14 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 126,650, according to ministry data.

Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and related deaths in the world. India, which has now registered 4.1 million cases, reported a global record 90,632 cases on Sunday and could soon overtake Brazil.

Mainland China reports 12 new cases

Mainland China reported 12 new Covid-19 cases for September 6, up from 10 a day earlier, the country's national health authority has said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 22nd consecutive day of no local infections.

The commission also reported 17 new asymptomatic infections, unchanged from a day earlier. China does not count symptomless patients as confirmed cases.

The total of confirmed cases for mainland China now stands at 85,134. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Australia's CSL agrees to manufacture two vaccine candidates

Pharmaceutical company CSL Ltd has agreed to manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University if trials prove successful, with doses for Australia expected by early 2021.

The company said on Monday it has agreed with the Australian government to manufacture an alternative potential vaccine it is developing with the University of Queensland (UQ), with the first doses of that vaccine expected by mid-2021.

The supply deals come as Australia grapples with the second wave of infections in Victoria state. Australia has recorded more than 26,000 infections and 753 deaths.

Australia's Victoria state reports 41 cases, 9 deaths

Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria has reported nine deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 41 cases, compared with five deaths and 63 cases a day earlier.

The southeastern state on Sunday extended a hard lockdown in its capital Melbourne until Sept. 28, as the daily infection rates had declined more slowly than hoped.

Australia's second-most populous state has been the epicentre of a second wave, now accounting for about 75 percent of the country's 26,320 cases and 90 percent of its 762 deaths.

Mexico records 4,614 new cases, 232 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,614 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 232 additional fatalities, bringing its totals to 634,023 cases and 67,558 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely to be significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies