Fast News

Coronavirus has killed more than 2.6 million people and infected over 120 million others worldwide. Here are the latest developments for March 15:

Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. (Reuters)

China reports five new mainland Covid-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

Mainland China reported five new Covid-19 cases on March 14, down from 10 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to nine from 10 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,049, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Netherlands will suspend the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine until at least March 29 as a precaution, said the Dutch government.

The move, which follows a similar decision by Ireland earlier in the day, is based on reports from Denmark and Norway of possible serious side effects, the government said.

Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the vaccine were being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots, and a low count of blood platelets, its health authorities said on Saturday.

US urges Paraguay to work with Taiwan amid pandemic protests

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Paraguay to work with its diplomatic ally Taiwan to overcome the pandemic, after protests in the South American country over the government's handling of the health crisis.

Thousands of Paraguayans have protested in the capital Asunción over the lack of medicine and intensive care beds amid a spike in coronavirus cases and calls to impeach President Mario Abdo.

The US State Department said Blinken spoke with Abdo, outlining US efforts to help tackle the pandemic, and underscored the importance of free expression, peaceful demonstration, and the rule of law.

Brazil registers 1,127 new virus deaths

Brazil has reported 1,127 virus deaths in the past 24 hours and 43,812 new cases of the coronavirus, said the Health Ministry, ending the most lethal week since the pandemic began a year ago.

The South American country has now registered 11,483,370 cases in all, while the official death toll has risen to 278,229, according to ministry data, in the world's second-worst outbreak after that of the United States.

Mexico reports 2,415 new cases, 220 additional deaths



Mexico has registered 2,415 new confirmed virus cases and 220 additional fatalities, bringing the totals in the country to 2,166,290 cases and 194,710 deaths, said Health Ministry.

The government says the actual number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Pakistan's largest province imposes partial lockdown

Amid a third wave of the virus that is gripping Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab, and the northern part of the country, Pakistani health, and administrative authorities have imposed a partial lockdown in affected areas.

Punjab authorities fined scores of marriage halls and restaurants for violating restrictions imposed again to fight the virus.

Officials in the capital, Islamabad, warned citizens that they must wear face masks and maintain social distancing in public.

Pakistan has reported 605,200 cases, including 13,508 deaths.

Protests erupt in Jordan after hospital deaths scandal



Protests erupted across many of Jordan's cities and provincial towns against the government's coronavirus restrictions, a day after oxygen ran out at a state hospital leading to the deaths of at least six Covid-19 patients.

Hundreds of people spilled into the streets in defiance of a night curfew in the northern city of Irbid and several other provincial cities including a neighbourhood in the capital and the city of Salt. Protesters also gathered further south in Karak city and the port city of Aqaba.

Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh fired the health minister and said he bore full responsibility for the initial deaths of six coronavirus patients that exposed gross negligence in the state health system when medical staff failed to act after oxygen ran out for two hours.

King Abdullah visited the hospital in Salt, a city west of the Jordanian capital of Amman, in a move officials said was intended to defuse tensions.

Dutch health authorities to cancel 43,000 vaccination appointments

Dutch health authorities will be forced to cancel 43,000 vaccination appointments due to the government's decision to halt use of the Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine for at least two weeks, news agency ANP reported.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies