The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.3 million people and infected more than 106 million. Here are the developments for February 8:

A sealed coffin containing the remains of a Covid-19 victim is stored in a refrigerated container in Johannesburg, February 2, 2021. (AP)

Monday, February 8, 2021

Australia urges calm over AstraZeneca's vaccine

Australia moved to reassure its citizens over the efficacy of AstraZeneca's vaccine after South Africa suspended use of the shot because data showed it offered limited protection against a new strain of the virus.

Citing data that showed the AstraZeneca vaccine reduced mild-to-moderate Covid-19 by 22 percent, South Africa said it would put on hold the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

But Australia's Minister for Health, Greg Hunt, said the vaccine is effective in its primary objective.

"There is currently no evidence to indicate a reduction in the effectiveness of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines in preventing severe disease and death. That is the fundamental task, to protect the health," Hunt told reporters in Canberra.

Australia is expected approve the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine within days. Last month, it approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, although it has secured enough doses for less than half of its population and orders remain delayed.

Thailand reports 186 new cases

Thailand reported 186 new cases and no additional deaths, its Covid-19 taskforce said.

The new infections took the overall total to 23,557, with fatalities remaining at 79.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 4,535 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 4,535 to 2,288,545, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 158 to 61,675, the tally showed.

Panama says buying vaccines for more than 80 percent of its population

Panama has sought to acquire more than 8 million vaccine doses to inoculate about 80 percent of the Central American nation's residents, Health Minister Luis Sucre said.

Panama has a population of about 4.2 million people but most vaccines require two shots spaced several weeks apart.

Panama has requested about 1 million doses from the vaccine portfolio under the COVAX facility coordinated by the World Health Organization to support lower-income countries, Sucre said.

Panama will acquire a further 3 million doses from US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer Inc and the same amount from Russia, which has developed the Sputnik V vaccine.

Panama also aims to acquire 1.1 million doses manufactured by AstraZeneca PLC and 300,000 shots produced by Johnson & Johnson, Sucre added.

S.Korea daily cases drop ahead of Lunar New Year

South Korea reported the lowest daily number of new cases since late November as the government slightly eased social distancing restrictions in the face of growing criticism from businesses impacted by the rules.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 289 additional cases as of midnight Sunday, with the daily tally falling below 300 for the first time since November 23.

In recent months South Korea has been battling its largest and most persistent wave of infections, with daily cases peaking at more than 1,200 over the Christmas holiday.

Despite the drop in cases since then, authorities have been hesitant to ease unprecedented social distancing restrictions ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday from February 11, when tens of millions of Koreans usually travel across the country to family gatherings.

In late January, authorities extended social distancing curbs until February 14, including a ban on private gatherings larger than four people, and called on residents to stay home during the long holiday.

Chicago mayor says schools, teachers union have reached tentative safety plan agreement

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that Chicago Public Schools and the teachers union have reached a tentative agreement on a Covid-19 safety plan, a major milestone that will put an end to a bitter labor dispute and avert a possible work stoppage.

Chicago Public Schools, the third largest school district in the United States, and the Chicago Teachers Union, which represents 28,000 educators, have been locked in talks for months over a gradual reopening of schools, with teachers demanding stronger safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus in classrooms.

Brazil's Covid-19 cases exceed 9.5M

Brazil has had 26,845 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 522 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry has said.

The South American country has now registered 9,524,640 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 231,534, according to ministry data, in the world's third-worst outbreak outside the United States and India and the second-deadliest.

Mexico's death toll rises to 166,200

Mexico's health ministry has reported 414 new confirmed deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total to166,200.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

China reports 14 new cases

China reported 14 new mainland Covid-19 cases on February 7, official data has showed, up slightly from a day earlier.

All new cases originated from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed Covid-19 cases, rose to 16 from 10 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 89,706, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.

US administers 41.2M doses

The United States has administered 41,210,937 doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 59,307,800 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced.

The tally of vaccine doses is for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as of 1100 GMT on Sunday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Saturday, the county had administered 39,037,964 doses of the vaccines and distributed 59,304,600 doses.

The agency said 31,579,100 people had received one or more doses while 9,147,185 people have got the second dose as of Sunday. A total of 4,839,144 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

South Africa suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine

South Africa will suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in its immunisation programme while scientists advise on the best way to proceed,Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said.

Mkhize was speaking after trial data showed the AstraZeneca vaccine offered only limited protection against mild disease caused by the 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa.

Hungary gives all-clear to Sputnik V vaccine

Hungarian health authorities have approved Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the government has said, with 40,000 doses of the jab already to be given.

Official testing has been completed "and the vaccine may be administered", Miklos Kasler, the human resources minister who is in charge of health, said on social media on Sunday.

The government had announced Tuesday that it had taken delivery of 40,000 doses of Sputnik V, a first within the European Union.

It is the first batch of a total order of two million doses to be supplied over three months.

