Covid-19 has infected more than 423M people and killed over 5.9M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Sunday, February 20, 2022

UK mulls removing self-isolation rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to set out plans next week to remove self-isolation requirements for people infected with Covid-19, his office has said.

Britain would become the first major European country to allow people who know they are infected with Covid-19 to freely use shops, public transport and go to work — a move many of his health advisors think is risky.

"Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms," Johnson said in a statement.

Currently, people in England are legally required to self-isolate for at least five days if instructed to by public health officials and are advised to isolate even without a specific order if they have Covid-19 symptoms or test positive.

Brazil records 108,725 pandemic cases

Brazil has registered 851 Covid-19 deaths and 108,725 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 643,880 coronavirus deaths and 28,167,587 total confirmed cases.

Brazil has experienced a severe spike in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, though the lethality of the current wave is much lower than previous waves due to relatively high vaccination rates.

Covid kills 315,525 people in Mexico since beginning

Mexico's health ministry has reported 470 new confirmed deaths from Covid-19, bringing the official death toll since the pandemic began to 315,525.