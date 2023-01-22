Fast News

Dozens of firefighters, first responders, and residents covered in debris and dust are searching through the rubble for the survivors. (AP)

A building collapsed in a neighbourhood in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo early Sunday, killing at least 12 people, including one child, regime media have reported.

The five-storey building housing about 30 people in the Sheikh Maksoud neighbourhood collapsed overnight, according to the reports.

Water leakages had weakened the structure's foundation, they said.

Dozens of firefighters, first responders, and residents covered in debris and dust were searching through the rubble for the remaining residents with drills and a bulldozer.

Some relatives of the tenants waited anxiously nearby, while others mourned at the entrance of a nearby hospital as the bodies arrived in ambulances and on the back of trucks.

Civil defense workers and civilians work on the rubble of a destroyed building in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria. (AP)

Hawar News initially reported that seven people were killed and three were injured, two of them critically.

Many buildings in Aleppo were destroyed or damaged during Syria's 11-year conflict, which has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.

Aleppo is Syria’s largest city and was once its commercial centre.

