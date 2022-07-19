Fast News

Rached Ghannouchi, leader of Tunisia's biggest and most organised political party Ennahda, arrived for questioning by an investigating judge at an anti-terror centre as his supporters rallied outside the courthouse in the capital Tunis.

Ghannouchi, 81, has been under investigation since June. (AFP)

Tunisian authorities have questioned Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi on accusations of money-laundering.

Ghannouchi appeared before an anti-terrorism judge to answer questions regarding suspicious financial transactions within the “Namaa Tounes” charity, Tunisia’s state news agency reported on Tuesday.

Dozens of Ennahda supporters rallied outside the courthouse in the capital Tunis to show support to Ghannouchi, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

“Ghannouchi has no relation whatsoever to this charity,” senior Ennahda leader Noureddine Bhairi told reporters.

Ennahda movement has earlier accused Tunisian authorities of seeking to “implicate” Ghannouchi in the case.

READ MORE: Tunisia freezes bank accounts of top Ennahda figures

A deep political crisis

On July 6, Tunisian authorities froze the financial assets of Ghannouchi and nine other people, including his son and former Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis since President Kais Saied ousted the government, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority in July 2021.

He later dissolved the assembly after lawmakers held a session to revoke his measures. Ennahda was the largest bloc in the dissolved Parliament.

Saied has put forward a draft constitution set for referendum on July 25, the anniversary of his power grab.

While Saied insists that his measures were meant to "save" the country, critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup.

READ MORE: Tunisian president amends proposed constitution

Source: TRTWorld and agencies