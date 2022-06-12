Fast News

Turkish President Erdogan said he will talk to his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts about a grain export corridor from Ukraine.

Russia's Putin has told Turkish President Erdogan that Russia is ready to facilitate the unhindered export of grain from Ukrainian ports in coordination with Türkiye. (AA)

Türkiye will discuss with Russia and Ukraine steps to ensure exports of Ukrainian grain to the world, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

At a meeting with young people in the eastern province of Van, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he would discuss the issue of a grain export corridor with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Western and Russian officials are warning of a global food crisis due to the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.

Russia and Ukraine, major global grain exporters, last year had a share of approximately 30 percent of world wheat exports.

Conflict hits grain exports

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow is ready for unhindered grain exports, including exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports, but that this requires the lifting of relevant sanctions on Russia.

Over 4,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, including at least 1,075 women and 100 girls, while over 14 million people have been forced to flee their homes since Russia began an offensive in its neighbour on February 24, according to UN figures.

According to UNICEF, two children are killed every day in the conflict.

Approximately 15.7 million people in the country are in need of humanitarian assistance.

