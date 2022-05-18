Fast News

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is on a US tour, said a meeting at the level of presidents could take place this year.

Cavusoglu will attend the first-ever International Migration Review Forum within the margins of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday. (AA)

Türkiye wants to resolve issues with the US, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

Speaking in an address at the Turkevi Center in New York on Tuesday, Cavusoglu recalled the "important" meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden in Rome, Italy last year.

"We have established a strategic mechanism upon Mr. Biden's proposal," said the foreign minister, referring to a diplomatic effort agreed in Rome on October 31, 2021.

Erdogan and Biden agreed to establish a mechanism that promotes high-level dialogue and addresses issues on which Türkiye and the US do not fully agree, along with issues they are working on.

"Within the framework of the crises around the world, we will discuss with the US on which areas we can develop our relations as part of this mechanism," said Cavusoglu.

READ MORE: Erdogan, Biden agree to meet in June

Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism

During the April 4 visit of US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to Ankara, the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism was launched. On Wednesday, Cavusoglu will meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the level of foreign ministers.

A meeting at the level of presidents could take place this year, Cavusoglu said.

"I hope, within this mechanism, we can solve or reduce the issues and improve our co-operation by working with a result-oriented approach," he added.

Türkiye-US relations have been strained in recent years due to the latter's co-operation with the PKK terrorist organisation in Syria, its stance toward the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), disagreements over Türkiye’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defence system and Washington's sanctions against Türkiye.

On Wednesday, Cavusoglu will attend the first-ever International Migration Review Forum within the margins of the UN General Assembly.

He will also attend the Global Food Security Call to Action ministerial meeting to be hosted by Blinken and hold bilateral meetings.

READ MORE: Turkey, US security advisers hold first talks since Biden inauguration

Source: AA