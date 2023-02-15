Fast News

The catastrıphic earthquakes have ravaged dozens of cities in Türkiye, leaving many survivors homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.

Thousands of buildings have been destroyed in the powerful tremblor leaving earthquake victims homeless. (Reuters)

Turkish mother-of-three Tulay Parlakgun pushes her son Salih in a shopping trolley lined with blankets past collapsed buildings to a tent where they are sheltering, trying to lift her children's spirits following last week's earthquake.

"He likes the shopping trolley. It's kind of a baby carriage. We are trying to get by like this," she said as she stroked 3-year-old Salih and hugged her older son.

"May Allah help us. Hopefully, these days will be over. We will return home," she said, her face etched with exhaustion.

As of Wednesday morning, the Turkish government has reported over 35,000 deaths, while neighbouring Syria reported close to 6,000 people killed bringing the toll to more than 41,000.

With her sister and mother in Hatay Province in southern Türkiye, the 38-year-old Parlakgun sits outside and cooks soup in the street on a stove. Her sister uses her phone as a mirror to wipe her face.

Parlakgun's house is still standing, at least. But thousands of buildings have been destroyed in the powerful tremblor.

The disaster has ravaged cities in both Türkiye and Syria, leaving many survivors homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.

Even if homes are left standing, it is not certain they are safe and they have no water or electricity.

"The children are spending time with each other and their cousins. It's really hard for them. They cry every day. We try to be strong for them," Parlakgun said.

READ MORE: Search for Türkiye quake survivors enters its 10th day

"Their psychology is destroyed. They say: 'We don't want to live like this. I want my room. I want my toys. I want to live in my home.' We manage to find a way to console them."

Hospitals have reported they are now treating increasing numbers of patients for post-traumatic stress disorder after having been overwhelmed with crush injuries in the immediate aftermath of the quake.

"Most of our belongings are damaged," she said. "Some of them are destroyed but thank Allah the house is in good condition. Slowly, bit by bit we will clean it up."

The first time she entered her house after the earthquake she looked for blankets for her children, she said.

"The first thought in my mind was them. We try to survive for them. They are our hope."

"We are used to watching earthquakes and similar disasters on TV but we would have never imagined we would go through this one day. It shows anything can happen to us."

READ MORE: Elderly among survivors rescued nine days after Türkiye earthquakes

Source: Reuters