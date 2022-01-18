Fast News

AT&T will delay activating its 5G network on a "limited number of towers" near some airport runways following warnings from US airlines.

The decision came after the airline industry raised the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over plans to launch new 5G wireless service this week. (stf / AP)

AT&T has said it will postpone plans for its new 5G wireless service near some airports after US airlines warned it would interfere with aircraft technology.

The company said on Tuesday it would delay turning on new cell towers around runways at some airports but did not say how many.

"We are launching our advanced 5G services everywhere else as planned with the temporary exception of this limited number of towers," said an AT&T spokesperson.

AT&T described its latest move as voluntary and temporary, and added it is working with airline industry and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The decision came after the airline industry raised the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over plans to launch new 5G wireless service this week.

The nation's largest airlines warned that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout takes place near major airports.

Following AT&T's announcement, another telecom giant Verizon also said that the company will launch its 5G operations but “we have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports.”

Verizon blamed airlines and the FAA, saying they “have not been able to fully resolve navigating 5G around airports” although it is working in more than 40 countries.

READ MORE: US airlines warn of 'chaos' if 5G allowed near airports

5G menace over aircrafts

On Monday, CEOs of the nation’s largest airlines said that interference from the wireless service will be worse than they originally thought.

“To be blunt, the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt” unless the service is blocked near major airports, the CEOs said in a letter to federal officials.

The airlines, including American, Delta, United and Southwest, asked that the new, faster mobile service be banned within two miles of runways.

AT&T and Verizon planned to activate their new 5G wireless service on Wednesday after two previous delays from the original plan for an early December rollout.

The new high-speed 5G service uses a segment of the radio spectrum that is close to that used by altimeters, which are devices that measure the height of aircraft above the ground.

Pilots use altimeters to land when visibility is poor, and they link to other systems on planes.

AT&T and Verizon say their equipment will not interfere with aircraft electronics, and that the technology is being safely used in many other countries.

READ MORE: US seeks new 5G delay to study interference with planes

Source: TRTWorld and agencies