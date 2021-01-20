Fast News

Some 34 years after first seeking the job, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president, bringing to an end the most tumultuous administration of modern times and charting a new course to tackle Covid-19 and unite a splintered nation.

Welcome to our coverage of Inauguration Day 2021.

Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as 46th president of the United States, assuming the helm of a country beset by deep political divides and battered by a raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden, 78, will become the oldest US president in history at a scaled-back ceremony in Washington that has been largely stripped of its usual pomp and circumstance due to the coronavirus, as well as security concerns following the January 6 assault on the Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.

With only a small number of attendees present, the Democrat will take the oath of office before US Chief Justice John Roberts just after 1700GMT or noon local time, placing his hand on an heirloom Bible that has been in the Biden family for more than a century.

His running mate, Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, will become the first Black person, first woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president after she is sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court's first Latinx member.

Trump, who entered the White House four years ago as a brash billionaire outsider, will leave as an increasingly isolated figure – without greeting the Bidens at the White House or attending the inauguration.

He will hold a send-off event at Joint Air Force Base Andrews in the morning, although top Republicans, including Pence, are not expected to attend.

Follow here for updates as they come:

1000 GMT

Biden plans immediate orders on immigration, Covid, environment

Biden will sign 17 orders and actions just hours after being sworn in as US leader to break from policies of departing Trump.

In first-day moves, he will end Trump's much-assailed ban on visitors from several majority-Muslim countries and halt construction of the wall that Trump ordered on the US-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration, his aides said.

He will also set a mask mandate on federal properties to stem the spread of Covid-19, restore protections of valuable nature reserves removed by Trump and seek freezes on evictions and protection for millions behind on their mortgages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also plans to send a bill to Congress to revamp immigration policies and give millions of undocumented migrants living inside the country a path to citizenship that the Trump administration denied.

Jeff Zients, the new president's point-man for fighting the pandemic, said Biden would start by establishing an office of Covid-19 response inside the White House.

A 100-day "masking challenge" will be led with a presidential order for wearing masks in all federal properties and activities, setting the standard for private companies, individual states and communities to follow suit, Zients said.

He will reverse Trump's decision to leave the World Health Organization. Leading US coronavirus expert Anthony Fauci will lead a delegation to take part in the WHO Executive Board meeting on Thursday.

Gina McCarthy, the new administration's chief climate advisor, said returning to the 2016 Paris accord was essential to making fighting climate change a central tenet of Biden administration policy.

Biden will reverse Trump decisions to ease emissions and efficiency standards, and rescind the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, a large project that would bring relatively high-polluting Canadian oil into the US.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies