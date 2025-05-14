During his three-day Middle East tour, US President Donald Trump announced that US sanctions on Damascus will be lifted. The news was met with celebrations as many Syrians took to the streets, honking their cars and waving flags across the country from the capital Damascus to Homs.

“The sanctions were brutal and crippling and served as an important — really an important function — nevertheless, at the time. But now it’s their time to shine,” said Trump, urging Syrian leadership to show something “very special.”

Syria had been under severe Western sanctions since 2011, the start of the country’s civil war, which displaced nearly half its population and killed more than 500,000 people under the former Assad regime.

Syria now has a chance to integrate into the international system following President Donald Trump’s groundbreaking decision to end the US embargo on the Middle Eastern country, says a senior adviser to a leading Turkish financial monitory authority, requesting anonymity as professional protocol.

“This is a historic moment. The lifting of sanctions was a rightful demand of the Syrian people who brought down the regime. These measures were originally imposed against the regime, and they should have been lifted with its fall,” says Omar Alhariri, a Daraa-based Syrian journalist.

Trump’s decision to lift Syria sanctions came during his high-profile Middle East tour, which included Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. During his stop in Riyadh, Trump made a surprising move by meeting Syrian President Ahmed Alshaara. Since the Bill Clinton–Hafez al Assad meeting in 2000, no US president had met with a Syrian leader in the last 25 years.

Since the oust of the Baath regime in December 2024, Alsharaa has gained international legitimacy, marked by lifted US bounties and high-level meetings abroad. The government under Alsharaa has been positioning itself as moderate, distancing itself from extremist groups and promising cooperation on counterterrorism and minority rights.

Trump said that his decision on sanctions and the Alshaara meeting was encouraged by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Today, we stand before a unique opportunity, and there is a sense of excitement and hope as people look forward to shaping Syria’s future. It is also important to express deep gratitude to both Saudi Arabia and Türkiye for their significant roles in making this moment possible,” Alhariri tells TRT World.

In exchange for lifting sanctions on Syria, President Trump demanded that the Syrian president join the Abraham Accords, normalise relations with Israel, and deport foreign fighters and Palestinian groups from the country, the White House said.

“Will bring financial and social capital back”

A sanction-free Syria is “definitely a positive step” for this key Middle Eastern state, the adviser quoted above tells TRT World, adding that Trump’s decision will have “a signal impact” across the globe, leading many displaced citizens to return to their home countries, potentially contributing to the country’s economic growth.