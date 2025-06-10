Russia has announced that naval exercises were being conducted in the Baltic Sea, involving the Baltic and Northern fleets, supported by aviation.

The navy forces trained striking a conditional opponent naval squadron, the Defence Ministry said in a statement, without specifying the dates of the beginning and end of the drill.

The frigate of the Northern Fleet, Admiral Kasatonov, which is the carrier of the Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, performed electronic launches in cooperation with the ships of the Baltic Fleet, it added.

"Anti-terror teams trained for inspecting and liberating vessels seized by terrorists," according to the ministry.