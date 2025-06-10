WORLD
1 min read
Russia holds military drills in Baltic Sea
The navy and air force also practised joint operations to ensure maritime safety, preventing vessel seizures and other "illicit actions by hostile states".
Russia holds military drills in Baltic Sea
The navy and air force also practised joint operations to ensure maritime safety. / AP
June 10, 2025

Russia has announced that naval exercises were being conducted in the Baltic Sea, involving the Baltic and Northern fleets, supported by aviation.

The navy forces trained striking a conditional opponent naval squadron, the Defence Ministry said in a statement, without specifying the dates of the beginning and end of the drill.

The frigate of the Northern Fleet, Admiral Kasatonov, which is the carrier of the Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, performed electronic launches in cooperation with the ships of the Baltic Fleet, it added.

"Anti-terror teams trained for inspecting and liberating vessels seized by terrorists," according to the ministry.

Recommended

The navy and air force also practiced joint operations to ensure maritime safety, preventing vessel seizures and other "illicit actions by hostile states", while Su-27 fighter crews conducted simulated dogfights with mock enemy aircraft, engaging in virtual missile firings.

Explore
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting