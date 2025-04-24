WORLD
2 min read
Philippines, US begin joint maritime drills after Chinese carrier group spotted
The Balikatan naval drills, set to take place within Philippine waters, aim to bolster interoperability, maritime awareness, and regional security as Japan and regional partners join amid tensions with China.
Philippines, US begin joint maritime drills after Chinese carrier group spotted
More than 14,000 Filipino and American soldiers are participating in this year's Balikatan exercises. / Photo: AP
April 24, 2025

The Philippine Navy said a Chinese aircraft carrier battle group had passed near its northern maritime boundaries in the run-up to a six-day maritime exercise with the US that began as part of their annual Balikatan military drills.

The coordinated naval drills, focused on enhancing interoperability, maritime domain awareness, and regional security, would be carried out within Philippine waters, spanning from the vicinity of Subic Bay up to Northern Luzon, the Philippine military said.

Japan and other regional partners are increasingly taking part in Balikatan, which means "shoulder-to-shoulder," amid tensions with China over its activities in the South China Sea and around Taiwan.

A Japanese navy ship is joining the exercises.

RelatedUS, Philippines launch annual joint military drills


'Full battle test'

Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, Philippine Navy spokesperson for the South China Sea, on Thursday confirmed the sighting of the Chinese naval formation early on Tuesday, about 100 nautical miles off Burgos, Ilocos Norte.

Led by the aircraft carrier Shandong (CV-17), the battle group consisted of six warships, including frigates and destroyers, and two support vessels, Trinidad said.

The flotilla reportedly came within three nautical miles of the Philippines' northern islands.

Recommended

"This is quite close, but these are allowed under UNCLOS, under the right of innocent passage provided that it is continuous and expeditious," said Trinidad, adding that the vessels were nearly outside the country's exclusive economic zone by Wednesday night.

The Philippine Navy said the sighting, while closely monitored, is not considered alarming. Still, the timing of the Chinese passage underscores the strategic weight of the ongoing Balikatan drills, which have grown in scale and complexity in recent years.

"We do not speculate on the intention of their warships in our waters," Trinidad said. "What we do is we challenge them, we monitor them, to ensure that they traverse continuously and expeditiously."

More than 14,000 Filipino and American soldiers are participating in this year's Balikatan exercises, which run from April 21-May 9, for a "full battle test" between the two defence treaty allies in the face of shared regional security concerns. China has said the drills are provocative.

Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation