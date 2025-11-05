Brussels Airport, Belgium's busiest, reopened on Wednesday morning after drone sightings during the previous night had resulted in it being temporarily closed, although some flights remained disrupted, its website said.

A first batch of airplanes took off early Wednesday while others were delayed and a few were cancelled, the airport's online ledger showed.

The temporary air traffic suspension was a safety precaution.

“Just before eight o’clock (1900GMT), there was a report of a drone over the airport grounds," said Kurt Verwilligen, a spokesperson for Belgian air navigation and traffic service provider Skeyes, according to broadcaster RTL and the Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN) daily.

Skeyes had announced after around 30 minutes that air traffic had begun to resume.