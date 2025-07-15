Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced a full ceasefire in Suwayda in southern Syria on Tuesday following negotiations with local community leaders.

“To all units operating within Suwayda city, we announce a complete ceasefire following an agreement with the city’s elders and dignitaries,” he said on X.

However, he specified that Syrian forces would respond only to direct attacks or sources of gunfire from “outlaw groups.”

The minister unveiled plans to hand over neighbourhoods in Suwayda city to the internal security forces “as soon as clearance operations are completed to restore order, enable residents to return to their homes, and reestablish stability in the city.”

Abu Qasra also stated that military police units have been deployed within Suwayda to monitor military conduct and hold violators accountable.

In parallel, the Syrian army has begun withdrawing heavy military equipment from Suwayda, preparing for the handover of the city’s neighbourhoods to internal security forces responsible for maintaining law and order, according to the state news agency SANA.

Curfew