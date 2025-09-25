WORLD
2 min read
Germany pledges NATO action for Danish drone incursions, as Russia calls claims ‘staged provocation'
A series of drone incursions forced multiple Danish airports to close this week, with NATO allies warning of hybrid attacks while Moscow dismisses the claims as baseless.
Germany pledges NATO action for Danish drone incursions, as Russia calls claims ‘staged provocation'
Friedrich Merz accuses Moscow of conducting systematic violations of NATO airspace and warned that the alliance would not tolerate further aggression. / AA
September 25, 2025

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged that NATO allies will take “all necessary measures” to counter what he described as Russia’s escalating provocations, including airspace violations, drone incursions, and espionage against alliance members.

Speaking at a press conference in Weimar on Thursday, Merz accused Moscow of conducting systematic violations of NATO airspace and warned that the alliance would not tolerate further aggression. 

“We will not allow these violations to continue,” he said, noting he was in constant contact with Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. Merz added that he had asked Pistorius to coordinate with counterparts in Poland, France, and the UK on a collective response.

RelatedTRT World - 'NATO should shoot down Russian jets that violate their skies': Trump

NATO condemnation

The remarks came after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned Russia’s recent actions, calling them “dangerous escalations that risk miscalculation and endanger lives.” 

Following a North Atlantic Council meeting on Tuesday, Rutte stressed: “We stand ready and willing to continue to defend every inch of allied territory.”

Tensions rose further this week after a series of drone incidents in Denmark forced multiple airport closures.

Recommended

Aalborg, Esbjerg, Sonderborg, Skrydstrup Air Base, and Billund airports all reported drone activity on Wednesday, prompting temporary shutdowns of their airspace. Copenhagen Airport had also been closed a day earlier, with police confirming at least 31 flights were redirected.

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the incidents appeared “professional and systematic,” describing them as likely part of a hybrid attack, though he emphasised they posed no immediate military threat.

RelatedTRT World - Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?

Moscow denies allegations

The Russian Embassy in Copenhagen dismissed allegations of involvement, calling them “absurd speculations” and a “staged provocation.”

On Telegram, the mission said Moscow “categorically rejects” any claims it was behind the drone activity.

The latest developments underscore mounting friction between Russia and NATO members, with European leaders warning of a deliberate campaign of hybrid tactics that test alliance responses while raising risks of further escalation.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
After former FBI chief Comey's indictment, Trump says 'there will be others'
'Evaluating' if UN, its organs, could be relocated to Istanbul or elsewhere, says top official
By Baba Umar
UK court drops terrorism charge against Kneecap rapper Mo Chara
Netanyahu's UN speech was laden with lies: Gaza Media Office
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Slovakia's parliament approves constitutional change giving national law precedence over EU law
Iran, Russia sign $25B deal to build four nuclear power plants in southern Iran
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Australia court rules ABC caved to 'pro-Israeli lobby', orders extra payout for firing journalist
One in three children in Gaza went full day without food in past 24 hours: UN agency
‘If you encounter RSF, your day is over’: Al-Fashir residents describe living under constant fear
By Zeynep Conkar, Zuelkefl Salih
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Syria’s UN moment and the quest for peace and prosperity
By Ahmet Arda Sensoy
Palestine applies for full BRICS membership: envoy
Buoyed by recent successes, Sharif tells UNGA Pakistan downed 7 Indian jets in May conflict
By Baba Umar
Most Germans say Israel's actions in Gaza amount to genocide: survey