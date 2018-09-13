Israeli forces have "illegally" demolished several shacks built by Palestinian protesters in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

The newly-built protest huts are near Khan al Ahmar, a Bedouin village that has become a focus of Palestinian protests and international concern.

Israel wants to demolish the village and relocate its 180 residents to a site 12 km away.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Palestinian Authority said the decision to raze Khan al Ahmar village consolidates Israel's "colonial project" of building "an arc of settlements" that would effectively cut off occupied East Jerusalem from the rest of the West Bank.

"This illegal decision uncovers the colonial DNA of Israel's institutions that work to confiscate Palestinian lands ... effectively alienating it from the West Bank and killing any hopes for a future contiguous Palestinian state," the statement said.

TRT World 's Caitlin McGee reports from occupied East Jerusalem.

Khan al Ahmar is situated a few kilometres from Jerusalem between two major illegal Israeli settlements, Maale Adumim and Kfar Adumim, which Israel wants to expand.