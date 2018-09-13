A big one. A monster. A once-in-a-lifetime storm. Hurricane Florence deserves all the names it's being called as it threatens the US East Coast with heavy winds and torrential rain.

Adding to the anxiety is uncertainty about where exactly Florence will make landfall, after a shift in its track put more of the Southeast in danger.

As of 11pm, Eastern Time Wednesday night (0300GMT Thursday), the Category 2 storm was centred 455 kilometres east-southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, and was moving northwest at 28 kilometres per hour.

Its maximum sustained winds have dropped slightly to 175 kph.

A South Carolina city in the projected path of Hurricane Florence put a curfew into place for residents who remained.