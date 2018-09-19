The ongoing accusations against Jeremy Corbyn and claims of antisemitism in the Labour Party, the UKs main opposition party, and more recently, racism, show little sign of abating. The lurking fears of the right are slowly being realised, as it would appear that change is indeed on the horizon.

Whenever opinion polls show a lead for Labour, the antisemitism stories start resurfacing again. The discourse of antisemitism has been a central symbol over the past few years to destabilise, delegitimise, and derail the Corbyn project by undermining his historic support for the liberation of the Palestinian people.

Such attacks are part and parcel of the broader political Western landscape, whereby any challenge to Israel’s settler-colonial project is (falsely) treated as a vicious antisemitic attack.

The Israeli state, along with its neoconservative allies, has been responsible for pushing an agenda where any legitimate criticism that seeks to call out and expose the systematic human rights abuses and violations of Palestinians is simply deemed antisemitic.

This is a misguided and dangerous path to follow. Not only does it work to erase critical Jewish voices that have also pointed to the way in which antisemitism is being mobilised to deny the agency of Palestinians, but it also functions to shut down and censor wider, analytical debate.

Supporters and opponents of Israel should avoid conflating antisemitism with anti-Zionism. To suggest that the two terms are synonymous is unhelpful and only contributes to the continued silencing and criminalisation of any form of valid opposition that pursues justice for the hundreds of thousands of dispossessed Palestinians.

Over the years this narrative has steadily seeped into academic institutions across the UK, Europe, and the US.

In the UK, there has been sustained surveillance of ‘pro-Palestinian activity’ on university campuses, heightened by the toxic counter-terrorism Prevent strategy. For example, in order to comply with the policy, it was reported last year that university staff had been advised to “risk assess” and “manage” supposedly “controversial” issues including Palestine. This led to the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), to take the decision to cancel an event organised by a Friends of Palestine society, citing concerns that it would not be “neutral”.

In addition to this, various blacklists of ‘topics’ or ‘speakers’ have been produced, undermining freedom of expression even further. Moreover, various scholars who have dedicated years of research and activism to the Palestinian struggle have faced a torrent of abuse and frequent attempts to shut them down.

Universities in the UK have conventionally been assumed to be spaces that emphasise and promote critical thinking - and in times of major global political transformations the cultivation of new, alternative ideas is perhaps more necessary now than ever.