The European Commission rejected Italy's 2019 draft budget on Tuesday, saying it brazenly broke EU rules on public spending, and asked Rome to submit a new one within three weeks or face disciplinary action.

Italian bond yields jumped on the unprecedented move by the EU executive which was exerting for the first time a power obtained during the 2013 sovereign debt crisis, to send back a budget of a euro zone country that violates the rules.

Paolo Montecillo reports.

Having recently emerged from the Greek debt debacle that nearly destroyed the single currency, the EU is concerned about another possible crisis if debt-laden Italy were to lose market trust.

The Commission has previously dealt with France, Spain, Portugal and previous Italian administrations that broke EU fiscal rules, but none of those violations were as blatant as the latest Italian budget draft, the Commission said.

"Today, for the first time, the Commission is obliged to request a euro area country to revise its draft budget plan," Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference.

"The Italian Government is openly and consciously going against the commitments it made."

Yields of Italian benchmark 10-year bonds surged on the news to 3.57 percent in the afternoon from 3.42 early on Tuesday.

Rome will now have to send a new draft budget that would cut the structural deficit, which excludes one-offs and business cycle swings, by 0.6 percent of GDP, rather than increase it by 0.8 points as in the current plan, the Commission said.

Italy defiant