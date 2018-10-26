A woman armed with a kitchen knife attacked children at the gate of a kindergarten in China's southwestern city of Chongqing on Friday, wounding 14 of them, police said.

The 39-year-old, identified only by her surname Liu, launched the attack as children returned from morning exercises about 9:30 am (0130 GMT), police said on their official account on China's Twitter-like Weibo.

The victims were taken to hospital while guards and staff at the kindergarten restrained the attacker, said the police, adding that they were investigating. The statement did not give possible motives for the attack.

Images and video footage posted by local media online show children in blood-soaked clothes, some with knife wounds on their face.

Series of knife, axe attacks