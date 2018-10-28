WORLD
2 MIN READ
Scores of Muslims run in US mid-term amid rhetoric against community
Many candidates have been motivated to run because of anti-Muslim discourse in the country and the travel ban that US President Donald Trump imposed last year.
Scores of Muslims run in US mid-term amid rhetoric against community
Mahmoud Mahmoud, who is running for Congress seat from New Jersey, is originally from Egypt and came to the US when he was four. / TRTWorld
October 28, 2018

A record number of Muslim candidates are running for office in this year's US mid-term elections. 

Many have been motivated to run because of anti-Muslim rhetoric in the country and the travel ban US President Donald Trump imposed last year. 

One such candidate is Mahmoud Mahmoud who is running for a Congress seat in New Jersey.

He is running on a platform of social justice and is one of more than 90 Muslims running for office nationwide. 

Recommended

"I've had a woman say you're never going to win because you are a Muslim. Are you going to get that? Sure. Are you going to get hate? Sure. But that's exactly why I'm running," said Mahmoud, who is originally from Egypt. 

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from New Jersey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites