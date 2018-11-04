Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called on the PKK-affiliated PYD and its YPG militant wing to leave Syria's northwestern Manbij "as soon as possible."

In its more than 30-year armed campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including both security personnel and civilians.

The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Exit of 'terror groups'

"Our goal is the exit of terror groups PYD/YPG from Manbij as soon as possible," Erdogan said at a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko in Istanbul.