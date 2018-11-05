WORLD
Students seek gun control on political agenda ahead of US midterms
Some students are trying to get gun control on the political agenda ahead of the US midterm elections.
Students in tears following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a city about 80 kilometres north of Miami on February 14, 2018. / AFP
November 5, 2018

Mass shootings at several US schools this year have spurred some students to try to get gun control on the political agenda ahead of the midterm elections.

The massacre in February at a high school in Parkland, Florida, led to survivors spearheading a campaign for tighter gun laws.

Students say they want to go to school without fearing for their safety.

But nine months on, that movement is struggling to register with voters.

TRT World’sSteve Mort reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
