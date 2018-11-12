Joaquin Guzman Loera, who was once one of the richest people in the world, was arrested in January 2016 after being on the run for five months following his escape from a high-security prison in Mexico.

Guzman has escaped from prison two times; the first time from a maximum-security prison in the Mexican state of Jalisco in 2001, and second time in July 2015 in central Mexico.

El Chapo stands accused of being the leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel, the biggest smuggler of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine to the US, and also faces conspiracy charges in the US.

Who is El Chapo?

Guzman was born into a low-income family in 1957 in the rural Mexican town of Badiraguato.

He came into contact with drug trafficking during his youth while working in poppy and marijuana fields.

He is known as El Chapo (Shorty, in English) due to his diminutive height, just 164 cm.

In the late 80s, he earned his notoriety in the Mexican drug world. After his leader, Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, was arrested for killing a US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent, he became a new leader in Mexico’s lucrative drugs industry.

El Chapo founded the Sinaloa cartel, named for a city in northern Mexico, in 1989. The Sinaloa cartel has become the biggest in the world, making about $3 billion a year, and El Chapo was listed as the 709th richest person in the world by Forbes in 2009.

Arrests and Escapes

Guzman was arrested by Guatemalan forces for drug trafficking in 1993 and extradited to Mexico. Eight years later, in 2001, he escaped from maximum security prison in a laundry cart.