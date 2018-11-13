What’s happening in Hudaida?

On November 9, a coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and allied with local forces, launched an offensive in Yemen’s Hudaida as part of their latest push against Houthi rebels in country’s prolonged conflict.

By attacking Hudaida, the country’s fourth biggest city, the coalition aims to take control from the Iran-backed rebels, who began expanding their power in Yemen in 2015, a year after an uprising against the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The latest escalation intensified the fight, driving tens of thousands out of the area, while leaving the rest trapped in the city.

The UNHCR said an active front line currently cuts off the organisation’s warehouse, stocked with emergency shelter and aid items.

What is the significance of Hudaida?

The city was home to approximately 600,000 people, who have lived under the control of Houthi rebels since 2015. The rebels also control most of the northern part of Yemen and some ports in the western coast.

Located on the Red Sea coast, Hudaida is one of the most important cities in Yemen, and provided 80 percent of the country’s food imports and relief supplies before 2015.

Saudi Arabia has been imposing a partial blockade at the country’s borders since 2015. More than two years later, in November 2017, the Saudi blockade expanded to all ports, including Hudaida, putting millions of Yemenis in risk of “the worst famine in decades.”

The port city also includes an airport which the coalition failed to seize in a previous offensive in June this year. The coalition sees capturing Hudaida as a first step to recapturing the capital Sanaa from the rebels.

Why the fighting is feared to worsen the humanitarian crisis?